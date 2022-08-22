Advertisement
  • KPL Points Table 2022: Latest Standings of Kashmir Premier League | 22nd Aug
KPL Points Table: Latest points table after the 18th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 between Jammu Janbaz and Bagh Stallions at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

TEAMSPLDWONLOSTN/RPTSNRR
1 | Overseas Warriors531170.45
2 | Mirpur Royals532060.09
3 | Bagh Stallions421150.53
4 | Rawalakot Hawks522150.23
5 | Muzaffarabad Tigers52215-0.34
6 | Kotli Lions51313-0.34
7 | Jammu Janbaz51313-0.52

Top 4 teams will qualify for play-off

Also Read

KPL 2022 Schedule: Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures | Date, Teams & Time
KPL 2022 Schedule: Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures | Date, Teams & Time

KPL 2022 Schedule: According to the schedule that was released, the second season...

