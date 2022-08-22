KPL Points Table 2022: Latest Standings of Kashmir Premier League | 22nd Aug

KPL Points Table: Latest points table after the 18th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 between Jammu Janbaz and Bagh Stallions at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

TEAMS PLD WON LOST N/R PTS NRR 1 | Overseas Warriors 5 3 1 1 7 0.45 2 | Mirpur Royals 5 3 2 0 6 0.09 3 | Bagh Stallions 4 2 1 1 5 0.53 4 | Rawalakot Hawks 5 2 2 1 5 0.23 5 | Muzaffarabad Tigers 5 2 2 1 5 -0.34 6 | Kotli Lions 5 1 3 1 3 -0.34 7 | Jammu Janbaz 5 1 3 1 3 -0.52

Top 4 teams will qualify for play-off

