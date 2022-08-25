Advertisement
KPL Points Table 2022: Latest Standings of Kashmir Premier League | 25th Aug

KPL Points Table 2022

KPL Points Table: Latest points table of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 after eliminator 1 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

TEAMSPLDWONLOSTN/RPTSNRR
1 | Mirpur Royals642080.4
2 | Bagh Stallions632170.44
3 | Overseas Warriors632170.2
4 | Kotli Lions623150.42
5 | Jammu Janbaz62315-0.32
6 | Rawalakot Hawks62315-0.55
7 | Muzaffarabad Tigers62315-0.72

Top 4 teams will qualify for play-off

Also Read

KPL 2022 Schedule: Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures | Date, Teams & Time
KPL 2022 Schedule: Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures | Date, Teams & Time

KPL 2022 Schedule: According to the schedule that was released, the second season...

