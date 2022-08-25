KPL Points Table 2022: Latest Standings of Kashmir Premier League | 25th Aug

KPL 2022 Schedule: Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures | Date, Teams & Time
KPL 2022 Schedule: According to the schedule that was released, the second season...
KPL Points Table: Latest points table of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 after eliminator 1 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.
|TEAMS
|PLD
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|1 | Mirpur Royals
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.4
|2 | Bagh Stallions
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|0.44
|3 | Overseas Warriors
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|0.2
|4 | Kotli Lions
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|0.42
|5 | Jammu Janbaz
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|-0.32
|6 | Rawalakot Hawks
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|-0.55
|7 | Muzaffarabad Tigers
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|-0.72
Top 4 teams will qualify for play-off
Catch all the Cricket News, KPL News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.