Lando Norris has no compassion for Ricciardo, who is leaving

Lando Norris has no pity for partner Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave McLaren.

The Australian will leave the British-based team at the end of the season.

Norris said he was just focusing on his own performance, rather than his mate.

Advertisement

Lando Norris said he was simply zeroing in on his own exhibition, as opposed to his colleague.

“I must zero in on another person. I’m not a driver mentor,” he said.

“I’m here to perform at my absolute best, and that’s about it. So it’s difficult when people start to have this expectation that it’s my job to also start doing these other things and helping and describing this and doing that.

McLaren’s Lando Norris said he had no compassion toward partner Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian’s parted from the previous bosses was declared for the current week.

Ricciardo will leave the British-based group toward the finish of the time, took care of a year prior to his agreement was expected to terminate.

Ricciardo has scored a simple 19 focuses, with a most noteworthy place of 6th, this season contrasted with Norris’ 76 from 13 races and a third spot at Imola.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel like you have to have sympathy for any driver because they’ve not been able to do as good a job,” Norris told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday, adding that “people will probably hate me for saying it”.

“It’s also the case that if I don’t perform well for a few years that it could also be the end of my career and me driving in Formula One.”

Also Read Daniil Medvedev handed draw for U.S. Open title defence Daniil Medvedev will open his U.S. Open title defence against. American Stefan...

Advertisement