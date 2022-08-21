Advertisement
Laurie Fisher: Brumbies assistant joins Wallabies coaching staff

Articles
  • Long-standing ACT Brumbies mentor Laurie Fisher has joined.
  • Wallabies staff as a break right hand for the Rugby Championship.
  • Unexpected takeoff of protection mentor Matt Taylor.
Laurie Fisher, at present responsible for the advances at the Brumbies, is perhaps of the most regarded mentor in Australian rugby.

For his work at the Canberra-based group throughout the course of recent many years.

Taylor surrendered for individual reasons this week, a couple of days after the Wallabies yielded seven attempts in a record 48-17 misfortune to Argentina and in front of consecutive home tests against the best on the planet Springboks.

“We’re grateful Laurie has been able to join us at such short notice and would also like to thank the Brumbies for their support too,” said head coach Dave Rennie.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will only benefit our playing group ahead of what are going to be extremely tough test matches in the Rugby Championship.”

Undeniable in light of his long hair and brand name pail cap, Fisher has additionally trained in Ireland with Munster and England with Gloucester.

“I’m excited to join the coaching group at the Wallabies and would like to thank Dave for the opportunity,” said the 64-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the grass this week and contributing to the success of the group moving forward.”

Australia play South Africa in Adelaide and Sydney throughout the following two ends of the prior week home and away tests against the All Blacks close their Rugby Championship crusade.

