Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' First Super Bowl Win, in Hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback.

Drove the Kansas City Chiefs to their most memorable.

Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

Len Dawson moved with the group to Kansas City the accompanying season and stayed the Chiefs’ beginning quarterback until resigning in 1975.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson started his telecom vocation in 1966, affirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his better half, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl triumph over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and got the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson featured at Purdue and was chosen fifth generally by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft.

In the wake of seeing restricted time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, rejoining with previous Purdue collaborator mentor Hank Stram.

Notwithstanding his work at KMBC where he was the station’s most memorable games anchor,

Dawson was a game investigator for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio organization and facilitated HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

