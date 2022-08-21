Leon Edwards staggers Kamaru Usman, wins title on KO kick

Leon Edwards conveyed the head kick.

Heard ’round the world Saturday night.

Leon Edwards took out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round on a passed on kick to the head to guarantee the welterweight title.

WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED 🇯🇲🇬🇧 @Leon_EdwardsMMA JUST WON THE WORLD TITLE! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/Q8xOOhy1OT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 21, 2022

At UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Usman had controlled the whole battle and was beating Edwards conveniently until the challenger associated at the 4:04 sign of the fifth and last round. Usman drove 39-37 on each of the three appointed authorities’ cards.

“I can’t put it into words,” Edwards said.

Edwards snapped Usman’s 15-battle series of wins, one short of Anderson Silva’s UFC record.

The battle was a rematch of a December 2015 session, won by Usman through consistent choice. Edwards has not lost since that battle.

Edwards improved to 12-2 (1 NC) in UFC.

Usman had five fruitful title safeguards since overcoming Tyron Woodley for the welterweight belt in March 2019.

Usman stayed hopeful about his future. The previous boss took to Twitter and vowed to get back furiously.

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

Merab Dvalishvili beat previous UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a consistent choice in the men’s bantamweight session, procuring his eighth consecutive success. Aldo had vocal help from the group yet wore out under persistent tension from Dvalishvili more than three rounds.

Lucie Pudilova beat Wu Yanan in the primary card ladies’ bantamweight session for her third consecutive success. Yanan experienced her fourth consecutive misfortune. Pudilova procured a TKO at the 4:04 imprint in the subsequent round in the wake of hauling Yanan to the material and over and over crushing elbows into her from a back mount.

Tyson Pedro procured a TKO over Harry Hunsucker 1:05 into the principal balance in the light heavyweight session to adjust the fundamental card sessions.

Tyson Pedro procured a TKO over Harry Hunsucker 1:05 into the principal balance in the light heavyweight session to adjust the fundamental card sessions.