LPL 2022: Lanka Premier League 2022 has been moved to December

Articles
LPL 2022

  • The LPL 2022 will now take place from December 6 to 23.
  • The T20 League was supposed to be played from August 1 to 21, but the dates were changed last month because of the island nation’s economic crisis and political unrest.

LPL 2022: The Lanka Premier League (LPL), which had to be moved, will now take place from December 6 to 23.

The T20 League was supposed to be played from August 1 to 21, but the dates were changed last month because of the island nation’s economic crisis.

Samantha Dodanwela, who is in charge of putting on the LPL, said, “It’s my pleasure to announce that the LPL will be held from 6th to 23rd December,”  IPG, which is in charge of running the league, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Even though the economy was in trouble and there was political unrest, Sri Lanka was able to host Australia for a month-long series and Pakistan for a Test series. But the Asia Cup, which was supposed to be played on the island nation from August 27 to September 11, was moved to UAE.

A decision has not yet been made about the rewrite. It is thought that the organisers of the tournament are deciding between two options: holding a draft version or moving forward with as many of the available players as possible and only redrafting to fill the spots of any foreign players who are not available.

