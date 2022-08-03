Luiz Suarez enters as late substitute at 2nd Nacional Debut

Uruguay incredible Luis Suarez made his second debut for his.

Childhood club Nacional on Tuesday yet couldn’t keep them.

From tumbling to a 1-0 loss at home to Atletico Goianiense.

Luis Suarez, 35, made his entry as a substitute on 74 minutes instead of Franco Fagundez, 17 years after he originally turned out.

In the white shirt of Nacional.

He was given a huge wildly energetic applause by the 30,000 loving fans inside the Gran Parque Central arena in Montevideo.

He had a free-kick hindered by the wall in his concise appearance as Nacional heaped on the tension in a bid to drive a balancer in the main leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-last against the Brazilians.

Goianiense had driven since the 23rd moment through a Luiz Fernando header and hung on in spite of all out Nacional control to grab the triumph.

Veteran Suarez marked a transient agreement with Nacional last week, with the view to playing standard football in front of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 21.

He has been ensured no less than 16 beginnings for the Uruguayan side in the 100 days paving the way to the worldwide masterpiece.

Suarez is the Uruguayan public group s all-time driving goalscorer and has partaken in a celebrated profession in Europe since leaving his country as a 19-year-old.

His best spell was a six-year stretch with Barcelona where he won La Liga multiple times and the 2015 Champions League.

In 2021, he additionally won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, whom he left in May. Before that he played for Liverpool in England and Dutch monsters Ajax.

Suarez was essential for a brilliant age of Uruguayan players who arrived at the 2010 World Cup semi-finals in South Africa and afterward won the Copa America the next year.

