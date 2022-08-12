Mahela Jayawardena predicts something big about Babar Azam

Legendary Skipper Mahela Jayawardena accepts that Pakistan.

Captain Babar Azam can depose England’s Joe Root at the.

Highest point of the ICC Test Rankings later on.

Mahela Jayawardena former Sri Lanka captain said that Azam will stand firm on the top footing in every one of the three organizations coeval.

“Intense one!” Jayawardena shouted. “I would agree that Babar Azam has an open door. He’s been steady in every one of the three configurations and it shows in his rankings. He’s a normally gifted player, plays in all circumstances, he has the game to adjust too.

“It relies upon how much cricket, who’s playing when and how much yet the Babar may be the person.

“T20Is and ODIs, it is intense one to clutch since there are a ton of good players who must be reliable.

“However long he can be that, since he plays a generally excellent part to play in that Pakistan arrangement – they have hitters to bat around him, so he can play his own game – he ought to have the option to clutch that and simultaneously, drive himself to improve.

“I would put my cash on him essentially for a brief period to hold to every one of the three however there are a few decent quality players around who will continue to push him.”

Jayawardena likewise commended Azam for driving the group from the front, which is a difficult undertaking as the commander of the side.

“Being the chief also, he has assumed liability and performed, which is perfect to see. (It’s anything but) something simple to do,” he finished up.

