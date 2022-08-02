Malaysia claims mixed team gold on day 5

Malaysia thrashed India in mixed doubles.

Malaysia defeated India to take gold at Birmingham 2022, reversing the outcome of the mixed team event from four years prior.

Pearly Tan Koong Lee and Thinaah Muralitharan won the women’s doubles match to give Malaysia a 3-1 triumph in a tough match that lasted almost exactly four hours.

Malaysia took the lead after winning the men’s doubles match, but Pusarla Venkata Sindhu tied the match for India with a tenacious 2-0 victory in the women’s singles match.

Prior to the women’s doubles completing the task, NG Tze Yong gave Malaysia the lead once more.

In a rematch of the bronze-medal match from Gold Coast 2018, Singapore exacted revenge on England by winning convincingly (3-0).

Following a 4-1 victory in the group stage, Singapore defeated England for the second time in Birmingham.

Yong Kai Terry and Wei Han With a double victory, Jessica Tan got things started, and Kean Yew Loh and Yeo Jia Min won their singles matches to claim the bronze.

Yeo said: “At the last Commonwealths we didn’t win anything, so this is definitely an improvement. We played as a team and did our best in every single match. I’m very proud.”

