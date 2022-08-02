Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Malaysia claims mixed team gold on day 5
Malaysia claims mixed team gold on day 5

Malaysia claims mixed team gold on day 5

Articles
Advertisement
Malaysia claims mixed team gold on day 5

Malaysian team defeated India in mixed double – Birmingham 2022

Advertisement
  • Malaysia thrashed India in mixed doubles.
  • The outcome 4 years ago was opposite.
  • Singapore won against England for the second time.
Advertisement

Malaysia defeated India to take gold at Birmingham 2022, reversing the outcome of the mixed team event from four years prior.

Pearly Tan Koong Lee and Thinaah Muralitharan won the women’s doubles match to give Malaysia a 3-1 triumph in a tough match that lasted almost exactly four hours.

Malaysia took the lead after winning the men’s doubles match, but Pusarla Venkata Sindhu tied the match for India with a tenacious 2-0 victory in the women’s singles match.

Prior to the women’s doubles completing the task, NG Tze Yong gave Malaysia the lead once more.

In a rematch of the bronze-medal match from Gold Coast 2018, Singapore exacted revenge on England by winning convincingly (3-0).

Following a 4-1 victory in the group stage, Singapore defeated England for the second time in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Yong Kai Terry and Wei Han With a double victory, Jessica Tan got things started, and Kean Yew Loh and Yeo Jia Min won their singles matches to claim the bronze.

Yeo said: “At the last Commonwealths we didn’t win anything, so this is definitely an improvement. We played as a team and did our best in every single match. I’m very proud.”

Also Read

India defends its table tennis championship at CWG 2022
India defends its table tennis championship at CWG 2022

India defeats Singapore to claim gold in table tennis. Singapore could only...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
Press Trust of India: 'India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE'
Press Trust of India: 'India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE'
Khel Ka Junoon:
Khel Ka Junoon: "Karachi Kings should have send Matthew Wade as opener" says Raja
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story