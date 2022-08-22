Manchester United fans marched to Old Trafford to protest club’s owners

Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

The Red Devils are at the bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

Fans wore green and gold scarves and flags in protest of the Glazers’ rule over the club.

Manchester United fans marched to Old Trafford in protest before Monday’s Premier League game against Liverpool. They blamed the club’s owners, the Glazer family, for the bad start to the season.

Before this weekend’s games, the Red Devils were at the bottom of the league for the first time in 30 years after losing to Brighton and Brentford in their first two games under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Hundreds of fans marched behind a sign that said “United for $ale” and chanted, “We want the Glazers out!”

Many people were wearing scarves and flags in the green and gold colours of Newton Heath, the club that was started in 1878 and became Manchester United 24 years later. These colours have become a way to protest the Glazers’ rule.

But a social media campaign that told United fans to skip the game and “empty Old Trafford” did not happen.

United hasn’t won a major trophy since 2017 and hasn’t won the Premier League since 2013, when legendary former manager Alex Ferguson left.

The Glazers have owned United since 2005, when a controversial takeover put the club in debt for hundreds of millions of pounds.

In the last 17 years, the English giants have paid off huge amounts of interest, totaling more than £800 million ($946 million). However, the Glazers have continued to get dividends worth millions of dollars from their shares.

The most important part of the protest movement happened in May 2021, when Liverpool’s game had to be moved because fans stormed the field. This was because both clubs had tried and failed to form a European Super League.

