Manchester United players destroyed strategic order, Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag apologized to the club’s.

Allies for his group’s contemptible exhibition in their 4-0 misfortune.

Brentford on Saturday, guaranteeing players relegated pre-match plans.

Manchester United together, the 20-times English heroes, sit at the foot of the Premier League standings, without precedent.

For 30 years after Ten Hag started off his most memorable mission in control with consecutive losses following last week’s misfortune to Brighton.

“Brentford were hungrier,” the Dutchman told correspondents. “We surrendered objectives from individual mix-ups.

You can’t have a strategic arrangement however at that point put it in the container.”

Joined last brought home the Premier League championship quite a while back in Alex Ferguson’s last season in control and the club show up further away than at any other time to getting back to their situation among English football’s first class.

Brentford had the game planted up some time before halftime, with Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo all scoring for Thomas Frank’s side by the 35th moment.

“It is hard for me,” said Ten Hag. “It is consistently a shock when you start a game like this.

“Following 35 minutes we yielded four objectives. This is preposterous.

The group needs to assume the liability, I feel truly upset for the fans who did all that to help us, and we let them down.”

The previous Ajax Amsterdam mentor got a sense of ownership with the misfortune yet additionally approached his players to show more noteworthy certainty and present a more joined front.

“They are great players, and need to assume liability on the pitch, collectively and as people, and that is the very thing we didn’t do,” he said.

“I requested that they play with conviction and get a sense of ownership with their presentation, and that is the thing they didn’t do.

“It’s just when we stay together and really buckle down that we will defeat that. You need to take conviction on to the pitch for you and the group.

“Try not to misunderstand me, the director is mindful too, he has the principal obligation, and that’s what I take. Also, I will deal with that.

I need to give them conviction, yet they need to give it without help from anyone else.”

