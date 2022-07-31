Marie Bouzkova breezes to Prague Open title

Eighth-cultivated Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Won her most memorable profession WTA Tour title in a persuading.

6-0, 6-3 victory over seventh-cultivated Anastasia Potapova on Sunday.

Marie Bouzkova, 24, didn’t drop a set in that frame of mind to join countrywomen Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova.

Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova as champs on their home soil.

Bouzkova broke Potapova’s serve multiple times to dominate her game shortly and improve to 1-3 in WTA competition finals, including 1-1 this year. She lost to previous U.S. Open hero Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico, in February.

Potapova, a 21-year-old Russian, serious five twofold blames and had 44 natural blunders in 15 games.

Poland Open

Fifth-cultivated Caroline Garcia of France caught her 10th vocation title, overcoming unseeded Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-4, 6-1 in the competition last in Warsaw.

The title was the second in five weeks for Garcia, who won on the grass courts at Bad Homburg, Germany.

Garcia won 72% of her first-administration focuses to bring down the first-time finalist in quite a while.

