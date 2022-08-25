Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Mariners pitcher George Kirby sets record with opening 24 strikes
Mariners pitcher George Kirby sets record with opening 24 strikes

Mariners pitcher George Kirby sets record with opening 24 strikes

Articles
Advertisement
Mariners pitcher George Kirby sets record with opening 24 strikes

George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington – AFP

Advertisement
  • Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby threw 24 consecutive strikes.
  • He broke the previous record of 21 set by Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove in August 2018.
  • Only one pitch was beyond the strike zone, but it was an infield single.
Advertisement

On Wednesday, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby began a game against the Washington Nationals with 24 consecutive strikes, a record in Major League Baseball.

In Seattle’s 3-1 home loss to the Nationals, the 24-year-old American right-handed pitcher, who made his Major League Baseball debut in May, did not factor in the decision.

But he made his imprint early by throwing 24 strikes in the first inning, beating the previous record of 21 set by Joe Musgrove of Pittsburgh on August 30, 2018.

Ervin Santana of Atlanta was the only other MLB pitcher to throw 20 pitches at the start of a game since MLB began tracking pitches in 1988.

Only one of Kirby’s record run of 24 pitches was beyond the strike zone, but Washington’s C.J. Abrams hit a ball that was low and away for an infield single.

No of where they fall within the strike zone, pitches that result in hits or outs are considered strikes. Only pitches designated by the home plate umpire as balls are balls.

Advertisement

With one out in the third inning and a fastball thrown to Joey Meneses, Kirby threw his first pitch that was not a strike.

In seven innings, George Kirby struck out nine Washington opponents and allowed one run on eight hits.

Also Read

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty performance with brother Finneas at a local baseball game
Billie Eilish puts on a sporty performance with brother Finneas at a local baseball game

Music took a back seat on Thursday as Billie Eilish took to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Baseball News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story