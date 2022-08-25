Mariners pitcher George Kirby sets record with opening 24 strikes

George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington – AFP

Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby threw 24 consecutive strikes.

He broke the previous record of 21 set by Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove in August 2018.

Only one pitch was beyond the strike zone, but it was an infield single.

On Wednesday, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby began a game against the Washington Nationals with 24 consecutive strikes, a record in Major League Baseball.

In Seattle’s 3-1 home loss to the Nationals, the 24-year-old American right-handed pitcher, who made his Major League Baseball debut in May, did not factor in the decision.

But he made his imprint early by throwing 24 strikes in the first inning, beating the previous record of 21 set by Joe Musgrove of Pittsburgh on August 30, 2018.

Ervin Santana of Atlanta was the only other MLB pitcher to throw 20 pitches at the start of a game since MLB began tracking pitches in 1988.

Only one of Kirby’s record run of 24 pitches was beyond the strike zone, but Washington’s C.J. Abrams hit a ball that was low and away for an infield single.

No of where they fall within the strike zone, pitches that result in hits or outs are considered strikes. Only pitches designated by the home plate umpire as balls are balls.

With one out in the third inning and a fastball thrown to Joey Meneses, Kirby threw his first pitch that was not a strike.

In seven innings, George Kirby struck out nine Washington opponents and allowed one run on eight hits.

