Matt Henry injured ahead of Windies tour, Spears to debut

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was governed out of the one-day.

West Indies with a rib injury on Sunday making ready for Ben Sears.

Potential ODI debut in the three-match series.

Matt Henry first encountered the torment in quite a while left side during preparing last week and Coach Gary.

Stead said they supplanted the player to guarantee he didn’t exasperate the injury.

“It’s a disgrace for Matt to need to get back right now of the visit,” Stead said.

“Albeit the injury isn’t excessively serious – we felt there was a critical gamble it would turn out to be more terrible through playing.

“With the forthcoming ODI series beginning on Wednesday and comprising of three games north of five days, we saw it as reasonable to get a completely fit substitution.”

Burns, who has played six Twenty20 Internationals, will join the crew in Jamaica on Sunday prior to flying out to Bridgetown which has the principal ODI.

“Ben comes straight from a fruitful visit with the Blackcaps in Europe and keeping in mind that he is yet to play ODI cricket – we trust he’s prepared whenever called upon,” Stead said.

“At 24-years of age he’s an intriguing youthful possibility and we like the speed and abilities he has.”

New Zealand hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the third and last Twenty20 International in Kingston later on Sunday.

