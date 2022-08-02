Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Men's Asia Cup 2022: Fixtures announced

Articles
Men's Asia Cup 2022: Fixtures announced.

  • Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 in the UAE, with the final on September 11.
  • Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the tournament’s first match.
  • The competition has been transferred from Sri Lanka to the UAE.
The Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 in the UAE, with the final game scheduled for September 11.

The hosts Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the tournament’s first match, according to the schedule for the 15th Asia Cup, which will start on August 27.

A day later in Dubai, India and Pakistan will pick up where they left off.

The championship game is scheduled for September 11. Nine countries will compete in the T20 version of the Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018.

UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will compete in a qualifying round, and the victor will go to the main competition alongside India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

There will be six teams in the main tournament, split into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, and the qualifier, while Group B is made up of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Within the group, each team competes once.

The top two teams go to the Super 4 stage, where they play each other once more in a league system before competing in the championship game.

As revealed last week, the competition has been transferred from Sri Lanka to the UAE.

