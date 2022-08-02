Men’s Asia Cup 2022: Fixtures announced.

Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 in the UAE, with the final on September 11.

Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the tournament’s first match.

The competition has been transferred from Sri Lanka to the UAE.

The hosts Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the tournament’s first match, according to the schedule for the 15th Asia Cup, which will start on August 27.

A day later in Dubai, India and Pakistan will pick up where they left off.

The championship game is scheduled for September 11. Nine countries will compete in the T20 version of the Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018.

Cricketing fans! Get ready to witness Asia's best, battling it out to become Asia's best!🔥👊 Here's how this year's Men's Asia Cup is lined up. Mark your calendars📆 Tell us in the comments, which team are you supporting?#ACC #cricketlove #cricket #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DYTBjXnFke — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 2, 2022

UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will compete in a qualifying round, and the victor will go to the main competition alongside India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

There will be six teams in the main tournament, split into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, and the qualifier, while Group B is made up of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Within the group, each team competes once.

The top two teams go to the Super 4 stage, where they play each other once more in a league system before competing in the championship game.

