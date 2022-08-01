Michaela Whitebooi wins women’s -48kg Judo category at Commonwealth Games 2022

Whitebooi won the women’s judo after defeating Shushila at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

McKenzie could not care less about what people say about his age.

Georgios defeated Allan to win the men’s -66kg title.

On the 4th day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi won the women’s -48kg Judo category by defeating India’s Shushila Devi Likmabam.

The 26-year-old judoka won the final with a waza-ari in the golden score round, followed by England’s Amy Platten and Malta’s Katryna Esposito.

Whitebooi was pleased to maintain her concentration and win gold, stating: “I knew I had to go out, nothing to lose. I pushed and I’m happy obviously at the end with the result.

“It’s really big because I am showing I can get results internationally and I’m proud of myself – even without my coach being here.”

On her match-winning throw, she added: “You know what, it was just body reaction but I think I envisioned that throw even before I went on to the mat. I really wanted to win with that throw and I’m really happy that I did.”

Ashley McKenzie defended his 2014 championship by beating compatriot Samuel Hall in the -60kg division.

The 33-year-old top seed won by ippon, and Australia’s Joshua Katz and India’s Vijay Kumar Yadav took bronze.

McKenzie was proud to keep his title and was looking forward to a quiet celebration, saying: “It feels amazing. Eight years ago I won it and I’ve won it eight years on. Everyone says I’m the old one in the group but look – I’ve got a gold baby and I couldn’t care less.

“I’m happy, I’ve done it in front of my family, I’ve done it in front of Luke, one of my coaches, my family, my girls.

“I’m going to have a chilled night and I’m happy. I’ve done my job, what I’ve come to do.”

Tinka Easton won -52kg gold for Australia by defeating Kelly Deguchi of Canada. Charne Griesel of South Africa and Yasmin Javadia of Northern Ireland took bronze.

Easton admitted she was over the moon to see her dream come true, saying: “It’s so exciting.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming about for the last few years. It’s very exciting to make it happen.

“I was falling behind the pace a bit and picked up a few penalties. It came to a point where I knew I had to switch it on and go – and it turned out OK.”

Cypriot Georgios Balarjishvili beat Scotland’s Finlay Allan to win the men’s -66kg title. Northern Ireland’s Nathon Burns and Australia’s Nathan Katz took bronze.

Christa Deguchi won the women’s -57 event for Canada after defeating England’s Acelya Topra.

Malin Wilson of Scotland and Christianne Legentil of Mauritius both won bronze.