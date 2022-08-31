Mickey Arthur: Babar, Rizwan should not play as opening pairs

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur isn’t happy.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s opening the match.

In the ongoing Asia Cup matches for the sides on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mickey Arthur concurred with former Indian player Robin Uthappa and said that the group needs to change their procedure while batting first.

Uthappa said that the Pakistan group rotates around Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. He said that the Men dressed in Green have an arrangement when they need to bat in the subsequent innings yet they were by all accounts “shooting in obscurity” while batting first.

The comments came after India won the thriller by five wickets in the last over, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s six off Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan were placed into bat first by Indian captain Rohit Sharma after he won the throw and the choice paid off as the top request of Pakistan neglected to satisfy hopes and fell economically to short balls, coming down on the center request.

“I think they should [separate Babar and Rizwan]. Fakhar hits the ball in different areas, it frustrates the bowlers a little bit,” Arthur told the website.

“It is the different angles, you’ve got a left-hand and a right-hand. So, spread Babar and Rizwan and you put Fakhar Zaman back at the top.”

Advertisement

Arthur shared that concerning outline, when he was with Pakistan, they used to set themselves to get 160 batting first and afterward depend on their bowlers to crush.

“We used to build as best we can, and that was quite a good recipe for us. The difference between that team and the team now is that in the middle, we had Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

“In the middle now, they are a very young outfit, they don’t have much experience, and when you get them three wickets down early, I think they are going to struggle.”

Pakistan will play their second match on September 2 against Hong Kong and may have a second conflict against India next Sunday.

Advertisement Also Read Shoaib Malik says he knows who can help Pakistan win Pakistan loses match against India in Asia Cup 2022. Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad... Advertisement