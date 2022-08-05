Miguel Cabrera: Not sure about playing in 2023

Miguel Cabrera says he might end his logical.

Hall of Fame vocation toward the finish of this season.

Miguel Cabrera: pondered regarding the matter Thursday in the midst of a downturn through the hottest times of the year of summer.

Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club prior in the season, and was hitting .308 as of late as July 8.

Tormented by lower-body issues that have been a consistent issue in late seasons, he was hitting .132 with three extra-fair hits in his last 20 games entering Thursday’s activity.

“You must comprehend your body, I figure out mine and my put in this group,” he said before the Tigers facilitated the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. “I must converse with my representative, the GM, I must converse with everyone to see the arrangement for the following year.

“At the present time, we don’t have the foggiest idea. We’re centered around today.”

Cabrera is owed $32 million out of 2023 in the last time of a $292 million, 10-year contract.

The Tigers came into the season as periphery competitors after a solid completion in 2021, be that as it may, after Thursday’s 6-2 misfortune to Tampa Bay, have stumbled to a 42-65 record with the most terrible offense in baseball.

“I will go out there and do my best consistently — that is the reality,” he said. “Yet, there’s a chance for youthful folks here to get more at-bats and see what we have for the following year.”

