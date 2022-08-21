Mikel Arteta not getting snatched up by Arsenal’s ideal beginning

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta isn’t overdoing it with his.

Side’s ideal beginning to the Premier League season.

Capability to support this structure and serious test for the title.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta was glad with the beginning however added that best position in the table included for minimal this right off bat in the season.

A twofold from Martin Odegaard and a strike by William Saliba terminated Arsenal to a 3-0 win over advanced Bournemouth on Saturday, the initial time beginning around 2004 they have opened the season with three progressive triumphs.

“It’s just three games, it doesn’t mean anything,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“What it means is the team is playing really well, we won three games, we’re scoring goals, we’re keeping clean sheets, the team is playing and performing well, it’s competing really well.”

Weapons store marked striker Gabriel Jesus and left back Oleksandr Zinchenko in the nearby season and both have dazzled, while protector Saliba has likewise sparkled following his return from a credit spell at French side Olympique de Marseille.

Arteta said they were still on the lookout for new players notwithstanding the crew’s solid appearing in the initial weeks.

Advertisement

“We don’t like reacting obviously, we want to get the players that we believe will make a big impact in the team. If we can do that, we will try to do that,” he said.

“We know as well where we are short, where we have to add more firepower. And if we can do it, we will do it.”

Weapons store, who completed fifth last season, next face Fulham at home on Saturday.

Advertisement Also Read PCB announces Pakistan’s schedule from 2023-2027 The Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Tours Program... Advertisement