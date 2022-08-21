Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return

Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return

Articles
Advertisement
Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return

Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return

Advertisement
  • Pakistan cricket fans have begun a pattern on Twitter.
  • Former pacer Mohammad Amir back into the side.
  • To supplant harmed Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Advertisement

Muhammad Amir, nonetheless, keeps on highlighting in cricket associations all over the planet and at this present.

He is addressing Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

After the outputs and reports, the pacer has been encouraged to rest for four to about a month and a half by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and free subject matter experts.

This implies he will not be contending in the Asia Cup as well as in the memorable England series. However, he is supposed to return with perfect timing for the impending ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Following the turn of events, Hasan Ali arose as a possible contender to supplant Shaheen, who is experiencing a knee injury.

Nonetheless, fans have begun the ‘Amir’ pattern on Twitter and asked Pakistan Cricket Board to bring him back into the side.

Advertisement

Left-arm pacer resigned in December 2020, refering to treacherous and differential treatment by the administration. He transparently voiced his analysis of the training staff of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

The following are a couple of tweets for the miniature contributing to a blog webpage:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Shan Masood receives an offer he could not refuse
Shan Masood receives an offer he could not refuse

In-structure opening player Shan Masood has ruled against. Expanding his agreement with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story