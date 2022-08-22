Muhammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi for Asia Cup

Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shaheen Shahid Afridi.

Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Asia Cup takes place from 27 August to 11 September.

Muhammad Hasnain, the 22 year old pacer has highlighted for Pakistan in 18 T20Is, where he has sacked 17 wickets.

The right-arm pacer will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is playing for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred rivalry.

In the mean time, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the extremely early times of Tuesday. They will supplant Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were essential for the 16-part ODI crew against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group An apparatus will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir

