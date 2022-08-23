Muhammad Hasnain to join Asia cup squad today

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain will join Pakistan squad.

Impending Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hasnain was named as the swap for harmed pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the crew for the T20 competition.

Beginning from August 27. The last will be played on September 11.

The right-armer will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is playing for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred contest.

The 22-year-old Hasnain has highlighted for Pakistan in 18 T20Is, where he has stowed 17 wickets.

In the mean time, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir have left for Dubai in the extremely early times of Tuesday. They will supplant Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were important for the 16-part ODI crew against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will confront India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, 28 August, while their second Group An installation will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on Friday, 2 September.

The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

