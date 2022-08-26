Muhammad Wasim: Is he really injured?

Recently, it was a stunning improvement for some after.

Pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr was taken for MRI.

Advertisement Check for a thought back physical issue.

Muhammad Wasim, who turned 21 on Thursday, griped of torment in his lower back during a bowling meeting at the ICC Academy.

Is Mohammad Wasim Jr truly harmed? What is the idea of his physical issue? Or on the other hand would he say he will take part in Pakistan-India Clash? There were the inquiries flowing on the web since the report arose.

Notwithstanding, our dependable sources have affirmed that the pacer whined about the issue toward the back, while MRI examine was finished as a safeguard measure to keep away from additional harm.

However, the group the board is as yet hanging tight for MRI filter results which are planned to show up either on Friday eve or Saturday morning, they are exceptionally sure that he will be accessible for determination.

Advertisement

The injury alarm could be a worry, given the group the executives is now wrestling with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nonappearance from the competition.

Following the Asia Cup, Pakistan will play England in seven Twenty20 Internationals at home, trailed by a tri-series in New Zealand prior to going to Australia.

In the event that they make the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup, they could play five games in 12 days.

Wasim has played 11 T20Is since making his introduction against the West Indies last July. He has 17 wickets at a 15.88 normal and an economy of 8.10.