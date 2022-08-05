Murali Sreeshankar wins Silver Medal at CWG 2022

Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal in the men’s long jump.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a best jump of 8.08m.

Murali Sreeshankar accomplished the accomplishment with his fifth jump, having burned through the greater part of last out of the award spots.

Bahamas’ Laquan Nairn won the gold medal. Nairn likewise had a best jump of 8.08m however his second best of 7.98m was better compared to 7.84m of Sreeshankar.

Under rules, in the event that two jumpers are tied on same distance, the person who has a superior second best exertion will be positioned ahead.

Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze.

The other Indian in the conflict, Muhammed Anees Yahiya finished at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Sreeshankar’s silver was awesome among Indian male long jumpers in the CWG. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 version.

Among ladies, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 release in Delhi, while unbelievable Anju Bobby George stowed a bronze in 2002.

On Wednesday, Tejaswin Shankar had won a bronze in men’s high jump to open India’s medal account in sports in this CWG.

