Naila Kiani breaks record as a women climber

Naila Kiani, a mother of two, had recently summited 8034m, the world’s thirteenth most elevated mountain, Gasherbrum-1, in 2021.

Great achievement by Naila Kiani as she scales 3rd peak of over 8,000m, first Pakistani woman to do so, she reached on top of Gasherbrum1 at 7:45am today, commendable effort by her as she didn’t give up despite extreme conditions betweem C2 and C3. pic.twitter.com/FFW9ntUtei — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 12, 2022

Preceding climbing 8611m, K2, the world’s second tallest mountain, last month.

Naila moved to the highest point of G-1 around 7:45 am Pakistan time.

This is her third pinnacle of more than 8,000 meters, all inside Pakistan, making her the principal Pakistani lady to culmination three of the world’s fourteen such pinnacles.

She had climbed K2 not long after Samian Baig, the principal Pakistani lady to do as such, and was the second to do as such around the same time.

Samina has likewise climbed Mount Everest, the world’s most elevated top.

While en route to scale Gasherbrum-1, Naila informed Geo.tv that G-1, otherwise called K-5, ended up being more hard for her than K2, inferable from outrageous breeze conditions.

“It’s most certainly more troublesome than K2, without a doubt,” she said through satellite gadget from C3 prior to pushing for the last highest point.

Naila is likewise the main Pakistani lady to finish a 20-day twofold header by summiting K2 and Gasherbrum-1.

