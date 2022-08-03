Naomi Osaka: Japan’s makes winning return, sets up Gauff clash

Naomi Osaka beats Zheng Qinwen 6-4 3-6 6-1 at Silicon Valley Classic.

Four-time major winner returns to action for the first time since May.

Osaka will next face American Coco Gauff, ranked 11th in the world.

Naomi Osaka got back to activity interestingly since May with a 6-4 3-6 6-1 win over Zheng Qinwen at the Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday.

Setting up a mouth-watering conflict against young American Coco Gauff.

Japan’s Osaka experienced a left Achilles injury in the number one spot up to the French Open, where she lost in the initial round prior to pulling out of Wimbledon.

The previous world number one has her dad back as mentor subsequent to parting with Wim Fissette and showed she has recaptured full wellness during her triumph at the WTA 500 occasion in San Jose, California.

“My closest companions are from here. So I’ve been to the grounds and been to the class, as an afterthought. I sort of feel like a nearby,” Osaka, who has as of now descended to 41 in the rankings, said on court.

“It’s great to be back playing, I haven’t played since May. I didn’t understand that yet someone told me.”

Next up for Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, will be 18-year-old Gauff, who moved into the second round with a 6-1 6-0 whipping of Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

Advertisement “What’s constantly intrigued me about Coco is her attitude,” Osaka, 24, said. “At the point when I was her age, I would end up getting baffled and I would show it. I simply believe it’s truly cool how she’s ready to remain truly unbiased constantly. “She’s been on the Tour for some time and I figure individuals don’t have a clue about that due to how youthful she is. She’s working on each year, so I believe there’s a great deal that she’s learning and it’s inevitable before she wins a Slam.” Gauff is positioned eleventh on the planet and made her lady Grand Slam last in Paris this year. “One way or the other, win or lose, I feel that the match will be perfect,” the American said. “She’s a particularly champion, here and there the court, so I surmise those are the kind of individuals that you need to play, and I anticipate playing those matches.”

Also Read Mosaddak Hossain to lead Bangladesh in decider match Mosaddek Hossain to lead the side in the series-choosing. Third Twenty20 against...