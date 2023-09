NBA players who are playing in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers resume after a month-long layoff. European play begins Wednesday with six games.

39 NBA players will participate in the upcoming qualifying window, including Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Mac McClung (Golden State Warriors). Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) will return after the first round in June-July. Americas will have 18 NBA players, including four Indiana Pacers.

NBA players on FIBA rosters by area:

Asian Region: August 25th – August 30th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Philippines: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

African Region: August 26th – August 28th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Angola: Bruno Fernando (Houston Rockets)

DR Congo: Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors)

Nigeria: Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings)

Uganda: Ishmail Wainright (Phoenix Suns)

European Region: August 24th – August 28th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Luka Garza (Minnesota Timberwolves)

France: Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Theo Maledon (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Finland: Lauri Markkanen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Germany: Franz Wagner (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Greece: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Italy: Danilo Gallinari (Boston Celtics)

Israel: Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards)

Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards)

Lithuania: Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Serbia: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Slovenia: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Spain: Juancho Hernangomez (Toronto Raptors), Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans)

Americas Region: August 25th – August 29th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Argentina: Leandro Bolmaro (Utah Jazz)

Bahamas: Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns), Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers)

Brazil: DiDi Louzada (Portland Trail Blazers)

Canada: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kelly Olynk (Detroit Pistons), Corey Joseph (Detroit Pistons), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz)

Dominican Republic: Al Horford (Boston Celtics), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers)

Mexico: Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors)

Puerto Rico: Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans)

USA: Mac McClung (Golden State Warriors)

