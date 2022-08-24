Neeraj Chopra to participate in Lausanne Diamond League

Indian Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will partake.

Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In the wake of recuperating from a physical issue, the 24-year-old said.

Neeraj Chopra, who last year in Tokyo turned into the main Indian to win a singular sports gold award at the Olympic Games.

Didn’t protect his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham because of a physical issue he got up World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!” Chopra said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022

Chopra delivered a toss of 88.13m in Eugene in July to secure a first silver decoration for India at a World Championships and just the nation’s second in general after Anju Bobby George took bronze in the ladies’ long leap in 2003.

“Initially he would just push himself through pain. Now he has matured. He knows it is ok not to train when he has not slept well. He knows there is no point doing a morning session without full recovery. He will tell us if he is feeling tightness around say the shoulder or the hip. If the coach says you have to do a 90 kg squat or 90 kg snatch and if he feels he is not able to do it he will give his feedback. He knows how to prevent injury,” his physio Ishaan Marwaha had told this paper.

The injury likewise puts a question mark over Chopra’s Diamond League support. Chopra was to partake in the Lausanne Diamond League on August 26.

He had completed second in Stockholm and was meaning to fit the bill for the last in Zurich on September 7 and 8.

During the media gathering soon after bringing home the World Championships silver, Chopra had spoken about a Diamond League title as a significant objective.

At Stockholm he had completed second, behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

The Stockholm meeting on June 30 was whenever Chopra first has completed in the main 3 in a Diamond League meeting.

