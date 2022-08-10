New CSA T20 league signed over 30 big names in international cricket

The new CSA T20 league will be able to choose players from a world-class pool of some of the best cricketers in South Africa and around the world.

Each of the six franchises will have a team of 17 players, and they can sign up to five players before the auction.

There are six teams in the new Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 league that chose players from a world-class pool of some of the best cricketers in South Africa and around the world.

Advertisement

A press release says that the League has already signed over 30 big-name international players. This number is likely to go up as more players enter the auction in the next few weeks.

This is on top of all the contracted Proteas players and South African players who have already committed to the League.

Each of the six franchises will have a team of 17 players. Before the auction, they will be able to sign up to five players, including three international players, one Proteas player, and one South African player who has never played for his country.

“This is an important milestone for the League,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith commented. “Having world-class South African players playing with some of best cricketers around the world makes for some outstanding cricket. I’m mostly excited for the young and upcoming talent in our cricket pipeline. They will get to rub shoulders with some experienced and talented players which will no doubt inspire and help them to raise their own game.

“The League’s priority is to help strengthen our domestic cricket structures while putting on an exciting and entertaining cricketing showpiece,” Smith continued. “Our player regulations have been thoughtfully drafted in consultation with the franchises and everyone is ready to get going. We’re looking forward to seeing how the teams match up and how the franchises will build their squads.”

Players from many different countries want to join the League, and they are currently being signed up for the 2023 season and beyond.

Advertisement

“We are delighted with the interest from the player community and are onboarding players with the support from the cricket boards. I’m looking forward to welcoming players from all regions across the cricketing world,” Smith concluded.

It is important to note that the teams can choose how many of the five players they want to sign before the auction.

Also Read PSL 7: CSA has refused to issue NOCs to centrally contracted South African cricketers for PSL 2022 PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 has been dealt...