Nick Kyrgios defeats Nishioka to win ATP title in three years

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

in the men’s final of the ATP and WTA Washington Open on Sunday.

To claim his seventh ATP title, his first in three years.

Nick Kyrgios won his first ATP title since winning in Washington in 2019, defeating the 96th lefty Nishioka 6-4 6-3. I was.

Kyrgios, who lost his first Grand Slam final to Novak Djokovic last month, reached back-to-back tour-level finals for the first time in his career and did not allow a week-long service interruption.

“I am very impressed to see how I have progressed so far this year. It’s an incredible change,” Kyrgios said.

“I’ve been in some really dark places,” said. , has shown serious strength to persevere, persevere and get through all the time.”

World Rank 63 Kyrgios had 12 aces and 20 unforced errors against 4 double faults and 20 unforced errors.

He hit 32 winners, scored 22 points from 25 first serve points, and defeated Nishioka in 81 minutes. “It came out with great energy,” said Kyrgios.

“I knew I had the experience on my side. Kyrgios improved to 4-0 against Nishioka in the third round of his title run in Washington in 2019.

Her career edged Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3. , 6-3 down. Her first title came last year at the German Open on the Berlin grass.

“It’s like a dream,” said Samsonova.

Became the first man to win the singles and doubles titles in the event’s 53-year history. 6:4 in the final.

Nishioka gave up a break with a backhand in the first game, Kyrgios scored a backhand winner in the sixth game to prevent the Asian southpaw’s only chance to break, and an ace in the seventh took the first game and won.

Kyrgios was broken by Nishioka sending a long forehand in the first game of the second set and a backhand in the third match for his point in the final game.

Nishioka, who won his only ATP title in Shenzhen in 2018, hadn’t won a tour match since March until beating his No. 8 Andrei Rublev in the semi-finals.

He jumped to No. 54 in Monday’s world rankings, six places down from his career-high.

“Early this year, I had a nightmare,” said Nishioka. “I thought I would retire if I didn’t finish in the top 50 again.

