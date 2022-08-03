Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022
Pakistan won its first medal at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Shah...
Nooh Dastagir Butt brought honour to Pakistan by leading the nation to its first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.
Few hours after Hussain Shah earned bronze – Pakistan’s first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – Butt demonstrated his supremacy by not only winning gold but also setting a CWG record.
Nooh Dastagir Butt achieved a new CWG record by snatching 173kg in the 109+kg category, establishing a new CWG record. In clean and jerk, Butt set a new record by lifting 232 kg. Butt’s total lift of 405 kilogrammes was also a CWG record.
David Andrew of New Zealand lifted 394 kilogrammes for the silver medal, while Singh Gurdeep of India lifted 390 kg for the bronze.
Butt won bronze in the 105+ kg division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He was accompanied by Talha Talib, who won bronze in the 62-pound division.
Pakistan has only ever won a gold medal in weightlifting at the CWG. In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal at 85 kg.
