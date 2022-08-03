Nooh Dastagir Butt made Pakistan poud in the 109kg weightlifting competition at the CWG 2022

Nooh win the first gold for Pakistan at CWG 2022.

Previously, Hussain won the bronze.

The would be the 2nd gold for Pakistan since 2006 CWG.

Nooh Dastagir Butt brought honour to Pakistan by leading the nation to its first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Few hours after Hussain Shah earned bronze – Pakistan’s first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – Butt demonstrated his supremacy by not only winning gold but also setting a CWG record.

Nooh Dastagir Butt achieved a new CWG record by snatching 173kg in the 109+kg category, establishing a new CWG record. In clean and jerk, Butt set a new record by lifting 232 kg. Butt’s total lift of 405 kilogrammes was also a CWG record.

David Andrew of New Zealand lifted 394 kilogrammes for the silver medal, while Singh Gurdeep of India lifted 390 kg for the bronze.

Butt won bronze in the 105+ kg division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He was accompanied by Talha Talib, who won bronze in the 62-pound division.

Pakistan has only ever won a gold medal in weightlifting at the CWG. In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal at 85 kg.

