Nooh Dastagir Butt: Huge prize announced for Gold Medalist

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has declared a monetary compensation.

Rs5 million for weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt. Butt won the main gold medal.

for Pakistan in the continuous Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Nooh Dastagir Butt won the primary gold medal for Pakistan in the CWG 2022 in Birmingham by lifting a sum of 405 kilograms – 173 kg.

In grab and 232 kg in quick lift. It is a CWG record.

In acknowledgment of his heavenly presentation at the global occasion, the PSB likewise declared Rs1 million for Judoka Shah Hussain.

Shah Hussain Shah won a bronze medal for Pakistan in Judo in the wake of overcoming South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in Men’s – 90 Kg occasion.

PSB Director General Colonel (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman said that he called Nooh Dastagir and Shah Hussain and saluted them for winning the medals.

According to the laws of the PSB, Rs50 million would be given for winning a gold medal, Rs20 million for silver and Rs1 for a bronze award, he said.

It was a euphoric second for Pakistan late Wednesday when weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt stowed the principal gold medal for the country in the continuous Commonwealth Games.

Pakistanis commended the lady gold by spilling out via web-based entertainment and pampering commendation on the 24-year-old Pakistani competitor, not long after the Gujranwala-hailed weightlifter asserted his record lift.

Butt additionally sacked bronze in the last games held in 2018. He additionally won silver for Pakistan last year in December.

Individuals who praised Nooh Dastagir Butt incorporate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz in his Twitter response said, “Great, Butt saab.”

Well done, Butt saab. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 3, 2022

The authority Twitter record of the Pakistan Cricket Board shared his photos and called him a boss, wishing him more progress from now on.

Congratulations to weightlifter Mohammad Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Pakistan’s first 🏅 with a #CWG2022 record total lift of 405kg in men’s +109kg event.

Wishing you more success in future, champion! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/st58vKgP5a Advertisement — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2022

