Nooh Dastagir brings first gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

Noor Dastagir Butt lifted 405kg

  • Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and people of Pakistan appreciate his great achievement.
  • Nooh Dastagir Butt lifted 405kg.
  • He did this by lifting a record weight of 405 kg.
Nooh Dastagir Butt, a weightlifter from Pakistan, won the first gold medal for his country at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He did this by lifting a record weight of 405 kg.

So far, this is Pakistan’s first gold medal at the games going on in Birmingham, UK. Nooh Butt has made Pakistan look better around the world by winning a gold medal in weightlifting.

Hussain Shah was the first Pakistani athlete to win a medal at the games. He won a bronze medal.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also appreciated his performance by a tweet which is here below:

And the common  people of Pakistan also appreciate his great achievement through twitter and other social side as well.

Butt broke a record at the Commonwealth Games by snatching 173 kg in the 109 kg and over category. He also set a new record by lifting 232 kg in the clean and jerk event. In the Commonwealth Games, he set a new record by lifting a total of 405 kg.

David Andrew from New Zealand won silver by lifting 394 kg, and Singh Gurdeep from India won bronze by lifting a total of 390 kg.

Butt had won a bronze medal in the 105+kg class at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Talha Talib also won bronze in the 62 kg class at the same games.

