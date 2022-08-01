Nurul Hasan: Bangladesh skipper ruled out of T20 squad

Bangladesh’s Captain for the Twenty20 global series.

Against Zimbabwe Nurul Hasan will miss the remainder.

Visit because of a finger injury, the nation’s cricket board said on Monday.

Nurul Hasan hurt his left pointer while keeping against quick bowler Hasan Mahmud during Sunday’s second T20 worldwide.

At the Harare Sports Club, which Bangladesh won by 7 wickets.

“We did an X-beam which uncovered a break to the pointer,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board explanation cited public group physio Muzadded Alpha as saying.

“Such wounds require around three weeks to recuperate from. He is accordingly out of Tuesday’s last T20I match and the impending ODI series,” he said.

The three-match T20 series is right now locked at 1-1, with Zimbabwe having dominated the initial game by 17 runs.

A BCB representative told AFP the commander for Tuesday’s series decider would be declared at the appointed time.

Nurul supplanted batsman Mahmudullah Riyad as Captain for the Zimbabwe T20s, and is generally expected to lead Bangladesh in the impending T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on August 5, 7 and 10, every one of them at the Harare Sports Club.

