Ollie Robinson recalled for England’s second Test against South Africa

England bring Ollie Robinson back into team for second Test against South Africa.

Matthew Potts is replaced by Robinson for Thursday’s match at Old Trafford.

Durham all-rounder says mental health problems can take heart from his career.

Advertisement

Ollie Robinson has been brought back into the England team for the second Test against South Africa. The last time he played for England was in the last Ashes Test in January.

Matthew Potts is replaced by Sussex pacer Robinson for Thursday’s match at Old Trafford.

“Everything that we’ve seen in training and how he’s (Robinson) been around the group is exactly what we want,” said England captain Ben Stokes.

“We all know the quality of bowler he is, because when he’s played for England his skill set is incredible.”

Stokes also said that Potts had handled the news very well, especially since he had played in the last five Tests.

“For a 23-year-old to understand the bigger picture and not be throwing his toys out the pram was something that I think shouldn’t be overlooked,” said Stokes.

Advertisement

After losing by an innings and 12 runs in three days at Lord’s in the first Test, England will need to do a lot better in the next one.

Robinson has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests, which is a 21.28 average.

Robinson missed the tour of the West Indies because he had back spasms. This was because he had a bad Ashes series, during which the England coaching staff publicly questioned how he worked out.

He was supposed to play for a County Select XI against New Zealand in May, but he couldn’t because of a stiff back. Then he got Covid-19, which kept him out of action for even longer.

Stokes said that he had told Robinson the truth about how he felt about fitness.

“I feel that’s something people deserve,” said Stokes.

Advertisement

“Rather than just have a conversation to get through it easy, I’d rather let him know exactly where I stand.

“It enables him to go away and work on what has been asked of him. All I can say is he’s done that to the absolute extreme.

“All the feedback Robbo has got from myself, the coach, the people who have helped him get where he is now, has been nothing but positive.”

Stokes said earlier this week that he takes medicine for his anxiety to help him deal with his mental health problems.

Ged, the 31-year-father, old’s died two years ago from brain cancer, and Stokes stopped playing his sport for six months as he tried to deal with the loss.

The Durham all-rounder said on Wednesday that people with mental health problems like him could take heart from how successful his career has been.

Advertisement

“To be here today as England Test captain is something hopefully a lot of people can take a lot of promise from and realise that even when you do feel like you are down and dark you can bounce back and achieve things you want to,” he said.

Stokes has stuck with opener Zak Crawley even though he had another bad game at Lord’s, scoring 9 and 13.

Crawley’s average as a Test opener is 22.25. This is helped by the fact that he hit a double century against Pakistan in 2020.

In the history of Test cricket, only two openers have had a lower average after at least as many innings. Alick Bannerman, who played in Australia in the 1800s, had an average of 21.44, and Javed Omar, who played for Bangladesh, had an average of 22.07.

Last weekend, England lost to the top-ranked Test team. Before that, they had won four straight games under red ball head coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes.

South Africa’s bowlers were right on target at Lord’s, and their captain, Dean Elgar, said he hoped for more of the same.

Advertisement

“Our bowlers are leading our pack at the moment and are extremely hungry for success,” said Elgar at his press conference on Wednesday.

“They have to bring the intensity and heat again, and we have to adapt to the conditions.

“I reckon they can get much better. They are still pretty fresh.”

England Squad

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

Also Read Ollie Robinson included in test squad against South Africa England have given a review to Ollie Robinson. For the impending home...