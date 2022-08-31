Omar Khalid leads Pakistan group at World Golf Championship

Pakistan No.1 Omar Khalid will be in charge of a three-part.

Golf group which will take part in the lofty World Amateur Team.

Golf Championships in Paris in the not so distant future.

Omar Khalid, 18, will be joined by Salman Jahangir and Yashal Shah in the Pakistani group for the World Team Championship.

Where 72 countries will go after the Eisenhower Trophy.

The Pakistani group flew out of Lahore on August 28 arriving at Paris late on Sunday.

The players partook in two practice adjusts on Monday and Tuesday.

The four-day title which will be played at the notable Le Golf National (Albatros Course) and Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche (Red Course) from August 31 to September 3. France will have the golf rivalries of the Paris Olympics in 2024 at Le Golf National, which is viewed as perhaps of the hardest course on the planet.

Directed by the International Golf Federation (IGF), the World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial global beginner golf rivalry. The ladies seek the Espirito Santo Trophy and the men go after the Eisenhower Trophy. The Eisenhower Trophy men’s opposition incorporates 72 groups, tying the record set in Turkey in 2010 and in Ireland in 2018.

Each group has a few players, who each play 18 holes of stroke play north of four days. In each round, the absolute of the two most minimal scores from each group comprises the group score for the round. The four-day (72-opening) all out is the group’s score for the title.

The opposition was dropped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was hence last played at Carton House, Ireland in September 2018.

The World Amateur Team Championships were held at Le Golf National in 1994, with the USA Teams clearing both the people’s titles. Colleagues included 15-time significant victor Tiger Woods, double cross USA Curtis Cup Team commander Sarah Ingram, and seven-time USGA champion Carol Semple Thompson.

Unmistakable players who have taken part incorporate Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Colin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Sergio Garcia, (Spain), Vijay Singh (Fiji), Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey and Luke Donald (GB&I), (GB&I), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Eduardo and Francesco Molinari (Italy), and Martin Kaymer (Germany).

In the wake of facilitating the Ryder Cup, the biggest group golf rivalry for proficient players, at Le Golf National in 2018, France was chosen to have the 2022 WATC at a similar course, alongside co-have course, le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche. France has previously facilitated two releases of the WATC – in 1994 at both Le Golf National and the Golf de la Boulie (people’s occasions) and in 1964 at the Golf de Saint-Germain (ladies’ debut occasion).

Following is the rundown of groups contending in the World Championship: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark (Defending Champions), Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Islamic Republic of Iran, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, People’s Republic of China, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, USA, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wales and Zimbabwe.

