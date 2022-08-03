Oscar Piastri said Tuesday he won’t drive for Alpine.

Frame of mind one year from now, scarcely an hour.

Withdrawing double cross title holder Fernando Alonso.

Oscar Piastri would be advanced from his job as hold driver “in accordance with responsibilities made by group to the youthful Australian.”

Alpine in his statement.

In any case, Piastri then said via online entertainment that he “had not marked an agreement with Alpine for 2023”.

“I figure out that, without my understanding, Alpine F1 have put out a public statement late this midday that I am driving for them one year from now,” composed Piastri, saying the declaration was “off-base”.

“I won’t be driving for Alpine one year from now,” he added.

Reached by AFP, Alpine would not remark on Piastri’s forswearing, staying with the group’s underlying assertion.

Melbourne-conceived Piastri joined the Alpine foundation in the wake of bringing home the Formula Renault Eurocup championship in 2019. He took the Formula 3 crown the next year prior to asserting the Formula 2 title in 2021.

Snow capped had anticipated Piastri to match up with French driver Esteban Ocon at the high level one year from now after Alonso does the change to Aston Martin.

Alonso, 41, uncovered Monday he would join Aston Martin on a long term agreement from 2023, sitting down emptied by the up and coming retirement of Sebastian Vettel.

The Spaniard, who came out on top for his big showdowns with Renault in 2005 and 2006, got back to Formula One last season with Alpine following a two-year break.

