Over 140 players registered for the Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Junior League got a boost when more than 140 players signed up for the tournament through their cricket boards, clubs, and professional representatives.

The PCB has also received nominations for players from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Scotland, UAE, and the United Arab Emirates.

The PCB has gotten a lot of positive feedback from cricket boards around the world. They really liked and supported this unique idea to give rising cricket stars a world-class stage to show off their skills and talents.

Even though the cricket boards of South Africa and New Zealand supported the PJL, they were not able to put forward players for the first season because the dates of the event clashed with the academic exams of their eligible players.

Eight Test-playing (ICC full member) boards, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe, have sent PCB player entries.

Through the PJL social media campaign, aspiring cricketers from all over Pakistan sent in more than 2,500 videos.

The PCB coaches are looking at the videos and will share the final list of players chosen from the campaign who will be added to the draught when it is ready. Players who were born on or after September 1, 2003, can join the PJL 2022.

From October 6 to 21, the first PJL will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Before the draught, the final list of players who can be picked, including those from other countries, will be made public.

The head of the PJL tournament, Nadeem Khan, said, “We want to thank the cricket boards that have backed this unique concept that will potentially redefine the junior cricket landscape not only in Pakistan but around the world.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is fully focussed on delivering a quality event that will not only provide a platform to teenage stars but will also inspire millions of children as well as aspiring cricketers in their early to mid-teens.

“This event is a potential game changer for youth cricket and the strong nominations list received by the PCB is an indication of the interest of the cricketing world in the PJL.”

