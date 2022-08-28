PAK vs IND: Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out

Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out.

In the first over of their Asia Cup 2022 match against India, Pakistan escaped a serious setback.

Mohammad Rizwan, the first batsman, was on the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for an LBW that the on-field umpire called out.

Rizwan, however, contested the TV umpire’s judgment that had been changed.

Why was the judgment overturned?

The Pakistani batsman was certain that the short ball was traveling high and might not be striking the wickets.

The ball tracker’s confirmation that the ball was striking too high allowed the Pakistani team to exhale in relief.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made the decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Sunday’s second Asia Cup game.

