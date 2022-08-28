Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PAK vs IND: Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out

PAK vs IND: Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out

Articles
Advertisement
PAK vs IND: Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out

Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out.

Advertisement

In the first over of their Asia Cup 2022 match against India, Pakistan escaped a serious setback.

Mohammad Rizwan, the first batsman, was on the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for an LBW that the on-field umpire called out.

Rizwan, however, contested the TV umpire’s judgment that had been changed.

Why was the judgment overturned?

The Pakistani batsman was certain that the short ball was traveling high and might not be striking the wickets.

Advertisement

The ball tracker’s confirmation that the ball was striking too high allowed the Pakistani team to exhale in relief.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made the decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Sunday’s second Asia Cup game.

 

Also Read

Naseem Shah to make his T20I debut against India
Naseem Shah to make his T20I debut against India

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut today against India...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story