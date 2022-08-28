PAK vs IND: Indians stunned by Naseem Shah’s opening spell.

When Naseem Shah made his debut against India in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, he made an immediate impression with a scorching first over.

With his pace and length of delivery, Shah clean bowled KL Rahul with an inside edge that struck the stumps on his second delivery, sending the Indian player reeling.

Additionally, he came near to dismissing Virat Kohli on the fourth ball of the over, but Fakhar Zaman flubbed a good opportunity in the third slip.

Even so, the Indian innings’ opening over in the critical encounter against their arch-rivals gave Pakistanis the chills, but they were full of admiration for the youthful Naseem Shah.

