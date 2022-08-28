PAK vs IND: Pakistan penalized for not completing overs in time.

The Pakistani team had to bowl the final three overs with five fielders within the circle as punishment for not finishing the overs within the allotted time.

The Men in Green were three overs short during today’s Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

According to the report, Pakistan is three overs short and will bowl the final three deliveries with five fielders within the circle.

India can use this penalty since, contrary to Pakistan, they have only lost four wickets.

