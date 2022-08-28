PAK vs IND: Pakistani batters vulnerable to short balls

Waqar Younis, a former captain of Pakistan, criticized the Pakistan cricket squad for being “exposed horribly against short balls” during Sunday’s Asia Cup 2022 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the second game of the Asia Cup 2022, played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Indian bowlers outperformed the Pakistani batsmen, who struggled to play short balls and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

In today’s critical match, three of Pakistan’s top five hitters, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman, are struck by short balls, prompting a forceful response from the former captain.

“Short balls severely expose Pakistani batsmen. They must put more effort into it,” Waqar Younis stated that the Indian bowlers are intelligently taking control of the game.

He continued, “They haven’t given Pakistani batters many opportunities.”

That is also the most India has taken with that length in a single T20.

In the first game of the tournament, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

