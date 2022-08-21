Pak vs Ned: Pakistan defeats Netherland in ODI series

Pakistan beats Netherlands by nine runs in their final ODI match.

The Netherlands needed 14 runs in the final over to beat Pakistan for the first time.

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah were the Star players of the match.

Advertisement

In the third and final one-day international, played in Rotterdam on Sunday, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by a narrow margin of nine runs, a huge thanks to captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah.

The Netherlands needed 14 runs in the final over to defeat Pakistan for the first time, but they were all out for 197.

Azam, the skipper, led the way with 91 points as Pakistan was bowled out for 206.

Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) led the Dutch in scoring in response, but Pakistan won the match 3-0. A huge thanks for fast bowling performance by 15-year-old Naseem Shah.

On a cold, slightly cloudy day, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat. The surface was sticky, which at times bothered the Pakistani and Dutch batters.

The second delivery of the second over, bowled by Dutch paceman Vivian Kingma, sent the bails flying, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique.

Advertisement

Pakistan got to 150-5 by the 40th over as more wickets fell.

Up-and-coming Azam, the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, was crucially dismissed by Dutch rookie Aryan Dutt when he was on 91 and seemed headed for his 18th ODI century.

For his tenth one-day international wicket, Dutt dived and took a spectacular one-handed catch as Azam sent the ball into the air.

Azam put on a 55-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman (26), which turned out to be decisive in the end.

When the Dutch batsmen responded, Cooper, a seasoned veteran, scored his third consecutive half century, while Singh, a rising youngster, scored his third half-century in an international match off 85 deliveries.

The Netherlands’ lower order had brought them this close to a historic triumph, but in the last over, Mohammad Wasim, who had taken 4-36, bowled a full-toss and dismissed last man Dutt.

Advertisement

When Pakistan dismissed Cooper for 62 in the 46th over, they made a significant breakthrough.

Cooper attempted to drive hard to relieve the strain, but instead received a leading edge that sent the ball flying high into the air, Zaman expertly caught the ball despite having to go far from deep midwicket for a diving catch.

Teja Nidamanuru managed to score a valiant 24 from 32 balls before Shah took his wicket with a ball that nibbled back and struck the top of his middle stump.

Also Read PAK vs NED: Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman guided Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands in 2nd ODI Pakistan beat the Netherlands by seven wickets in Rotterdam. Agha Salman hit...