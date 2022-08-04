Pakistan badminton pair advances to the pre-quarterfinals

Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali, two badminton players from Pakistan, sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday.

After beating Jarred Elliot and Robert Summers of South Africa 2-0 in the Men’s Doubles Round of 32, the pair moved on to the next round of the badminton event.

Both players played very aggressively and won in straight sets, 19-21 and 17-21, to take control of the game.

India’s Rakireddy Satwik Sairaj and Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar are up next for the Pakistani pair. They will play them today (on Friday).

Even though Irfan and Murad did well in the doubles match, they both lost their singles matches on Thursday. In the round of 32 for Men’s Singles, Irfan Bhatti and Tze Young NG from Malaysia got into a fight. The 29-year-old Pakistani, on the other hand, lost in two straight sets, 21-10 and 21-9.

In another Men’s Singles match, Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh beat the Pakistani player Murad Ali by scores of 14-21 and 16-21.

In Women’s Singles, a player from Pakistan lost her match to a player from Jamaica. In the round of 32 on Thursday, Ghazala Siddique played well against Tahlia Richardson, but she lost by scores of 21-15 and 21-15.

Mahoor Shahzad, the best female badminton player in Pakistan, couldn’t play against India’s Akarshis Kashyap in the round of 32 because she was hurt. Mahoor gave her Indian opponent a hard time, but her opponent won the first set 20-22.

