Pakistan captain missed Shaheen Afridi after losing against India

• Naseem Shah’s exhibition was extraordinary, says Babar.

• Bowler’s exhibition made game extreme and fascinating.

• We were 10 to 15 runs low, says Babar Azam.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam missed the presence of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 match against India on Sunday.

Group green, after a nail-gnawing match, lost to India by five wickets in its initial challenge of Asia Cup 2022. Tragically, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is no more piece of the T20 crew for Asia Cup 2022 because of a physical issue.

Advertisement

Afridi’s nonattendance is a significant difficulty for the side as the pacer’s extraordinary exhibition assisted Pakistan with securing a triumph against India in the T20 world cup a year ago.

During the post-match show service, Captain Babar Azam additionally felt the shortfall of Shaheen Shah Afridi on the ground and said, “Naseem Shah’s exhibition was extraordinary, however we missed the presence of Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Babar Azam further said that Naseem’s presentation made the last piece of the game intense for the contrary side and intriguing, in any case, “we were 10 to 15 runs low.”

The next group match for Pakistan is against the Qualifier team Hong Kong. Pakistan must win this match in order to qualify for Super four rounds in Asia Cup 2022.

Advertisement Also Read Max Verstappen is quickest yet Sainz takes Belgian post Formula One title pioneer Max Verstappen lapped truly. Amazing in Belgian Grand... Advertisement