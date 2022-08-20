Pakistan defeat India in WSF championship

Noor Zaman and Mohammad Hamza Khan won.

Coordinates as Pakistan secured the bind with a 2-0 scoreline.

Pakistan have crushed India during the quarter-last of the continuous WSF World Junior Team Championship in Nancy, France.

Advertisement

Zaman crushed Krishna Mishra in straight sets with a score of 14-12, 11-8 and 11-4.

Pakistan take unassailable 2-0 lead after @iamhamzakhan21 won against India’s Arnaav Sareen in a match that went the distance. #WSFJuniors pic.twitter.com/lZTx88v8tf — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) August 19, 2022

Advertisement Pakistan defeat India in WSF World Junior Team Championship 👏👏#WSFJuniors pic.twitter.com/L4TD1aHRVV — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) August 19, 2022

Be that as it may, Hamza’s match against Arnaav Sareen took care of business as the Indian player got back in the saddle subsequent to losing the initial two games. The coordinate completed in support of Hamza with a score of 11-6, 12-10, 1-11, 6-11 and 11-5.

Pakistan will confront Egypt, who crushed USA 2-0, in the semi-last tomorrow.

It should be noticed that, in the wake of fixing their gatherings, top four seeds, Egypt, England, Pakistan and Malaysia, got a bye through to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

In the gathering stage, Pakistan had crushed Netherlands and Hong Kong. They won both matches by a scoreline of 3-0.Aside from Zaman and Hamza, the third individual from the Pakistan group is Muhammad Ashab Irfan.