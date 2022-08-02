Pakistan: England after 17 years will tour for series

The National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium host.

20, 22, and 23 and 25 September 2022

Series will be played in Karachi and Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday affirmed that England will play seven T20Is from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore.

🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢 Read more: https://t.co/iyz8N2ZEMu#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WX0RkoOwWx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 2, 2022

In what will be their first visit of the country in quite a while.

The seven T20Is will be important for the main leg of England’s visit through Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.

The T20I series against the second-positioned side will send off Pakistan’s guard global season.

Following the September and December matches against England, Pakistan will have New Zealand two times – first for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January and afterward in April for five ODIs and five T20Is – West Indies for three T20Is in late January lastly the 50-over ACC Asia Cup.

Aside from five Tests, eight ODIs and 15 T20Is in the 2022-23 season, Pakistan will likewise arrange 187 men’s homegrown matches in six senior rivalries,

33 Pakistan Super League 2023 apparatuses and 19 Pakistan Junior League 2022 games.

Zakir Khan, PCB Director International Cricket, in an authority discharge said: “We are totally happy to affirm facilitating England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a shade raiser to an in the middle of, engaging and energizing time of home internationals.

England is one of the highest level T20I groups and them playing the most limited design leading the pack up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan won’t just assistance the group the board to conclude their arrangements, however will likewise establish the vibe for December’s three-Test series.”

“We showed our occasion arranging and functional abilities in the profoundly fruitful series against Australia in March/April and I am certain we will actually want to reproduce these when England visit us interestingly starting around 2005.

We have had the option to affirm timetable of the T20Is following a fruitful visit by the England and Wales Cricket Board recce group, which was satisfied and happy with every one of our game plans,” he added.

Burglarize Key, ECB Managing Director England Men’s Cricket, said: “We are anticipating getting back to Pakistan and playing these seven T20Is as the group moves toward the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

We have been liaising intimately with the PCB over courses of action for this visit and the Tests later in the year, and will keep on working intimately with the PCB, British High Commission and other significant specialists as we keep on planning for these visits.”

“We might want to thank the PCB and the city experts for all their continuous help with anticipating the visits, including facilitating the new pre-visit arranging visit by ECB delegates and the PCA CEO,” he added.

