Pakistan likely to make few changes in upcoming match

Pakistan are supposed to roll out different improvements.

Do or die match of the Asia Cup against Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan Team suffered a five-wicket loss against India in their initial match regardless of courageous exertion from pacer Naseem Shah.

As indicated by sources, Naseem, who made his T20I debut against India, is probably going to be refreshed for the game. The 19-year-old had cramps in the game because of blistering climate and drying out.

In spite of the fact that, he is fit to play in the game, nonetheless, the group the board is excited about resting the youthful pacer and test the seat strength.

Mohammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali, who are remembered for the crew instead of harmed Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr separately, are probably going to be remembered for the XI.

Besides, the research organization is likewise considering youngster hitter Haider Ali instead of Ifthikar Ahmed in the center request.

Besides, sources said, during the group meeting they generally thought about the likelihood to rearrange the batting request, particularly the initial pair.

There is plausible that Fakhar Zaman would open close by skipper Babar Azam, while Mohammad Rizwan would bat at number three.

