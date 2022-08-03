Pakistan squad announced for Netherlands and Asia Cup

Pakistan have announced strong squad for ODI series.

The Netherlands and the T20I Asia Cup that begins in August.

Pakistan star fast Shaheen Afridi is named in the two crews and is in line to make his re-visitation of cricket.

During the three-match Super League series against the Netherlands after he missed the new second Test against Sri Lanka last month.

Once more babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the wake of being named skipper of the two crews, while quick bowler Naseem Shah is remembered for spot of individual speedy Hasan Ali.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim is content with the harmony between the two crews and said the progressions made to his side before the Asia Cup are what he accepts is best for the group.

“We have just made changes that were fundamental,” he said.

“Both the contests are significant for ourselves and, accordingly, we have picked our most ideal that anyone could hope to find players in discussion with the chief and lead trainer.

“Hasan has been offered a reprieve from global cricket and he has been supplanted by Naseem Shah.

He is express quick and can give further driving force to the quick bowling office, which as of now flaunts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Naseem has not played any global white-ball cricket, however he has exhibited with the red-ball that he is a going after choice with great speed and controlled swing.

“Salman Ali Agha has been reviewed to the ODI side after he performed well in the beyond two Pakistan Cup competitions, averaging 40.33 and 48.8, separately. He likewise gives Babar Azam an extra bowling choice.”

Pakistan’s most memorable game at the Asia Cup is against main adversary India in Dubai on August 28.

